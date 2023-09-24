Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Performers Take Over U.K. Streets As She Breaks A New Spotify Record

The “Balut” MC is already seeing the fruits of her labor with one of the biggest albums to come out this year so far.

Scarlet is finally here, and if there's anyone in the United Kingdom who didn't know, they found out the hard way on Saturday (September 23). Moreover, Doja Cat sent out various actors covered from head to toe in red tights and paint to promote the new project. As they dance and make wild faces for the amused crowd, you can hear some of the Los Angeles native's new tracks in the background. It's certainly a creative way to create buzz around a new phase in your career, especially such a seemingly dark aesthetic turn. Still, it's not like the "Paint The Town Red" MC has never played with aesthetics like these before in her music or with her image.

As such, this is actually quite the cool and fitting promo move for Doja Cat, especially in another country outside of her own. Lots of people are probably tired of hearing about her supposed satanic ties in the States, and maybe other nations haven't caught up yet. Regardless, it's something that clearly caught passerby's eyes, as you can see people pulling out their phones as they approach the dancers. Also, with Halloween right around the corner, the move could be the dawn of the spooky season this year for anyone who saw it.

Doja Cat's "Demons" Roam U.K. Streets

What's more is that the 27-year-old's promotional efforts proved to pay off, and will likely continue to do so. According to Chart Data, Doja Cat's Scarlet officially broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut for a female artist's hip-hop album in the platform's history. This puts her in the same league as titans like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more superstars. Of course, the hitmaker was already in that conversation, but this is just adding a little extra proof to silence any doubters.

Scarlet Enters The Spotify History Books

Meanwhile, this commercial success also hints that she will have a top ten debut on the Billboard 200 chart with Scarlet. It's been interesting to hear fan reception to the album considering Doja's public controversies and her change in aesthetics. Do you think she stuck the landing? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for the latest on Doja Cat.

