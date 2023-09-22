Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” Merch Comedically Addresses “Kittenz” & Illuminati Controversies

The controversies that Doja Cat has been caught up in so far in 2023 would be enough to drive some pop stars batty. Thankfully, the California native has a great sense of humour. This has allowed her to brush off unsolicited advice and profit from critics. On her new Scarlet album, Doja addresses some of the biggest headlines surrounding her name this year, such as her relationship with embattled comedian J. Cyrus. We know little about their romance behind closed doors. Still, the fashionista did hint at wedding bells being in her future on several songs.

Now that the 17-track LP is available for streaming, Doja has revealed what its accompanying merch line looks like. On Friday (September 22) afternoon, she hopped on Instagram to unveil a photo dump with some undeniably comedic pieces. "Wear my merch to increase power and gain XP or don’t & be a little b**ch," she wrote in the caption. "[Your] choice lol."

Read More: Doja Cat’s Relationship Takes Centre Stage With Marriage Hints On “Scarlet” Album

Doja Cat Continues to Troll Fans with Scarlet Merch

"Recovering Doja Cat Fan" is written across the front of one of the Planet Her hitmaker's shirts. It comes in both white and pink colorways. Another graphic tee shows a glamorous photo of Doja beside a demon which reads, "Welcome to Hollywood, Beware of Skin Walkers," along with other warnings. Of course, she couldn't help but address those rumours regarding her involvement with a certain group by making an "Illuminaughty" tee too, not to mention her pink and white tank top that brushes off the "Kittenz" beef that unfolded between Doja and listeners on Twitter earlier this summer.

Doja Cat fans are no strangers to her trolling antics. However, when she shared her "Balut" single ahead of Scarlet's arrival, some genuinely felt disrespected by her. Rather than thoroughly researching the Filipino street food she named her song after, the 27-year-old incorrectly told her social media followers that the dish is a bird which is eaten while still alive. Read what critics had to say to Doja at the link below, and let us know if you'll be purchasing any of her merch in the comments.

Read More: Doja Cat “Balut” Backlash: Filipino Fans Displeased With Singer, She Doesn’t Want Unsolicited Advice

[Via]