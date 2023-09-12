Doja Cat Drops “Scarlet” Tracklist, Fans React

The final piece to the puzzle for Doja Cat's fourth studio album, Scarlet, is finally here. The 27-year-old recording artist has just given her fans and followers the official tracklist for the project. This may or may not be a surprise for some people, but what you will notice is that there are no features anywhere. Some fans are guessing that there will be hidden features on here, so we will have to wait to hear the album. However, some are saying there will be none, period. Listening day will tell us all we need to know, but for now, here is what we know.

The tracklist stands at 15 songs, which is usually a smart recipe. Many music fans like to say that the magic number for great albums is right around 13-15 tracks long, so we will see if Scarlet can live up to that metric. Additionally, you will see that three familiar song titles land on the LP. Those of course are the three lead singles Doja has released. "Attention," "Paint The Town Red," and "Demons," all make the final cut, which was to be expected.

Fans Share Their Thoughts On Doja Cat's IG Post

Of course, this exciting news going to draw some buzz from fans. A lot of people are chiming on the set of songs and some of the comments are just hilarious. One person says, "I want track 3 played at my wedding. Idk what it sounds like but I know I want it." That third song is titled, "Wet Vag**a," for those who are wondering. Another person says, "Track 3 is literally me when u post 😍" Quite a few people are upset that various leaked tracks did not make the final product and are hoping there is a deluxe version. Doja has given us two bonus track versions of her work with Planet Her and Amala.

What are your initial thoughts on the tracklist for Doja Cat's album, Scarlet? Are you upset there are no features here? Just based on the song titles, which ones are you excited to hear the most? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. So, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Doja Cat, as well as the rest of the music world.

