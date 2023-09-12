Kevin Porter Jr. Reportedly Fractured A Vertebra In Kyrse Gondrezick’s Neck

Kevin Porter Jr. left numerous NBA fans disappointed on Monday as it was revealed he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation. The arrest stemmed from an alleged incident involving his WNBA girlfriend Kyrse Gondrezick. Overall, the story is quite harrowing. Essentially, Porter Jr. and Gondrezick got into a dispute. She subsequently locked KPJ out of his hotel room. He eventually broke in and began assaulting her. The police were called by hotel staff, and he was then arrested and charged.

Today, the situation has become a lot scarier as the Associated Press has reported on the injuries that Gondrezick suffered. As you can see in the tweets below, Porter Jr. allegedly struck Gondrezick in the face, numerous times. This subsequently led to a cut above her eye, and she was also bruised up and in pain. Moreover, she reportedly has a fractured vertebra in her neck. These are horrific injuries, and our heart goes out to Gondrezick during this difficult time.

Kevin Porter Jr. Situation Gets Worse

As it has been stated, all of these injuries were detailed during an arraignment for Porter Jr. today. This is a very significant criminal case right now, and it could spell the end of his career. Moreover, there could very well be some jail time at play here. Assault is a very serious charge, and with the injuries in mind, this could spell some massive trouble. Not to mention, the Rockets have yet to make a statement, which definitely looks bad on their part.

For now, this is a developing story that is still unraveling as we speak. There is an investigation taking place, and there are various factors that could play into what happens next.

