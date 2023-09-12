Kevin Porter Jr.
- SportsKevin Porter Jr Reaches Plea Deal In Girlfriend Assault CasePorter Jr can withdraw the plea after court-mandated therapy is completed.By Ben Mock
- SportsKyrse Gondrezick Accuses District Attorney Of "Manipulating" Her In Kevin Porter Jr. CaseGondrezick has effectively denied that Kevin Porter Jr. was violent towards her in any manner.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Porter Jr. Traded And Waived As Girlfriend Denies Assault Took PlacePorter Jr. is out of the NBA for the time being.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Porter Jr. Reportedly Fractured A Vertebra In Kyrse Gondrezick's NeckKevin Porter Jr. also reportedly punched her in the head repeatedly.By Alexander Cole