Kevin Porter Jr. Traded And Waived As Girlfriend Denies Assault Took Place

Kevin Porter Jr. was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this week amid claims that he brutally assaulted his girlfriend last month. The Rockets sent Porter Jr. to the Thunder along with two second-round picks, acquiring Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in return. However, sources within the Thunder told ESPN that they planned to immediately waive Porter Jr.

Meanwhile, there were some significant developments in his assault case. Prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges against Porter Jr., acknowledging that he did not fracture his girlfriend's next in the alleged incident. Furthermore, Kysre Gondrezick, Porter Jr.'s girlfriend, alleges that Porter Jr. "didn't hit me". "He never balled his fists up and hit me. And he definitely didn't punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don't have any injuries to support that," Gondrezick, who played one season in the WNBA in 2021, told The New York Post. Porter Jr. is still facing a second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault charge.

Kevin Porter Jr. Assault Case: What We Know

Kevin Porter Jr.'s legal woes stem from an alleged assault at a New York hotel last month. Porter Jr. is accused of assaulting his girlfriend so severely that she required a brief hospitalization. Porter Jr. reportedly strangled and beat Gondrezick, leaving her with muscular tearing in her throat and a fractured vertebra in her neck. He denied all charges and pleaded not guilty when charged in a New York court.

This week, prosecutors dropped the charge relating to the neck fracture. Documents submitted by Porter Jr.'s attorneys showed that the fracture was actually a congenital issue suffered by Gondrezick. Furthermore, Gondrezick's testimony that Porter Jr. never hit further complicates the case. "It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported. And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds," she claimed. However, the former WNBA player has not denied the strangulation claims. Despite this, Gondrezick also told The Post that prosecutors did not interview her before releasing the details of her injuries to the public. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

