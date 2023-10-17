Michael Jordan Makes Appearance At Usher Show, Tiffany Haddish Dances In Front Of Him: Watch

Michael Jordan is one of, if not the most celebrated athlete in the world. It is for good and obvious reasons. He is arguably the greatest NBA player of all time and is a worldwide icon. His Jordan brand and iconic shoes have allowed fans from all over to be a part of the mystique. Jordan also recently became a billionaire. It makes him the richest athlete of all time.

He is now also one of the 400 wealthiest people in America after the sale of the Charlotte Hornets franchise. Many celebrities also idolize the man and one of those is Usher. According to TMZ Sports, Jordan made an appearance at one of the R&B superstar's recent Las Vegas shows that is a part of his residency. "We love you, Mike," Usher shouted to him from the stage. To further cement how close these two are, the singer even wore the Jordan 3s he designed which are all gold.

Michael Jordan Gets The G.O.A.T. Treatment

US former basketball player Michael Jordan arrives for the inauguration of a street basketball court in the Haies sports ground in Paris on June 14, 2015. AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

On top of Usher showing love to Jordan, Tiffany Haddish did the same. The actress did a little dance in front of him in the stands. You can see that video in the first Via link down below. All Michael could do was laugh and enjoy the moment.

