Michael Jordan’s New Net Worth Makes Him One Of The 400 Richest People In America

There are not too many more people from the United States who can say they have more money than Michael Jordan. We knew this already for many reasons. He possibly has the greatest NBA career of any player to ever lace them up. The Air Jordan and Jordan brands sell thousands upon thousands of shoes and other apparel year in and year out. Because of this unprecedented success, Jordan can now be considered among the wealthiest people in America. Forbes announced it and TMZ Sports shared the news, so let us see how rich the icon is.

But, before we spill the beans, what pushed him to reach this incredible feat? Well, just a few months ago, Michael Jordan was a majority stake owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA franchise. In fact, he was in the organization for 13 years. Even though he has been heavily criticized for the Hornets' rosters and draft picks, His Airness still managed to increase the team's worth. He purchased them for $275 million, according to SI, and flipped it to a whopping $3 billion.

Where Does Michael Jordan Fall On The List?

Chicago Bulls All-Star forward # 23 Michael Jordan file photos. (Photo by Tom Berg/WireImage)

After he sold the team to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall in June, that would undoubtedly push him to crack Forbes' top 400 list of the wealthiest Americans. His new net worth is $3 billion as well, which is good for the 379 richest person in the states. This, of course, makes him the most affluent athlete of all time and the only one to be a part of this high honor. TMZ Sports also says to reach the top 100, your net earnings need to be around $9 billion. We are sure he can eclipse that as well, given his makeup and drive.

What are your initial thoughts on Michael Jordan eclipsing a net worth of $3 billion? How much further do you think he could climb up the list of the 400 wealthiest Americans? Will anyone come close to his mark?

