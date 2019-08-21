forbes list
- SportsMichael Jordan's New Net Worth Makes Him One Of The 400 Richest People In AmericaThe sale of the Charlotte Hornets certainly helped. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Covers Forbes' "30 Under 30" Issue"I can't slow down right now," says the rapper who Forbes claims earned $13 million this year alone.By Erika Marie
- MusicTech N9ne Reacts To Being On Hip-Hop Highest Earners List With Drake, Ye & Jay-ZTech N9ne tied Birdman and Doja Cat for the 10th spot. By Aron A.
- SportsConor McGregor Tops Messi & Ronaldo On Forbes’ Highest Paid Athlete ListConor McGregor made $180 million in 2020, making him the highest paid athlete in the world.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsElon Musk Is Officially The World's Richest Person, Overtakes Jeff BezosElon Musk has officially become the world's richest person. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Ranks #1 As Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebs, More Than Doubling KanyeKylie Jenner takes a far lead on Forbes list as 2020's highest paid celebrity, with her brother-in-law, Kanye West coming in second place.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Sits Above Her Mom & Kylie Jenner On Forbes' Self-Made ListKim Kardashian's $780M net worth helps her land a spot on Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" list above Rihanna, Kris Jenner and Kylie. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureThe Rock, Ryan Reynolds & Mark Wahlberg Top Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actors ListDwayne "The Rock" Johnson tops the Forbes annual highest-paid actors list for the second year in a row. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureForbes Reveals TikTok's Biggest Earners With Addison Rae LeadingMaybe The Kid LAROI was onto something... By Noah John
- Pop CultureHighest Paid Celebrities Of 2020 Released By Forbes: Kylie & Kanye Top ListForbes shares its annual list of the highest paid celebrities from all avenues of entertainment in 2020. By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Is Still The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire According To ForbesKylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the youngest billionaires, joining a list of ten billionaires under the age of 30.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureForbes Billionaire List Finds Jeff Bezos At The Top For Third Year In A RowForbes' annual billionaires list is here, with Jeff Bezos topping it for the third year in a row.By Rose Lilah
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Reflects On Nearly Making $1 Billion In Five YearsFloyd Mayweather did it all without any endorsements.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre, Diddy & Jay-Z Rank Among Forbes' Highest Paid Musicians Of The DecadeAre you surprised? By Noah C
- NumbersXXXTentacion & Nipsey Hussle Rank High On Forbes' List Of "Top Earning Dead Celebrities"They rank at the tenth and eleventh spots.By Alex Zidel
- BeefNicki Minaj & Cardi B Fans Bash Each Other After Forbes List Reveals Their EarningsThe Barbs and Bardi Gang go back-and-forth over the rappers' financial situations.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMeek Mill Says Forbes Got It Wrong On Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts ListMeek Mill follows Cardi B in expressing the inaccuracy in their Forbes list position.By Aron A.
- AnticsCardi B Calls Out Forbes For Screwing Up Her Net WorthCardi B wants Forbes to put some respect on her paycheck.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersRihanna & Beyoncé Are Rich-Rich: Peep Forbes' Highest Paid Women In Music ListTaylor Swift tops the list with a whopping $185 million.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersThe Rock Tops Robert Downey Jr. & Chris Hemsworth On Forbes' Yearly EarningsThe Rock is coming off a strong year.By Cole Blake