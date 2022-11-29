It’s only Monday, and it is already a heavy week for Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston hitmaker is kicking off the week with both success and controversy. On the one hand, the trial that Hip Hop has been waiting for is edging closer, and on the other, Megan celebrates covering Forbes‘ North American 30 Under 30 issue.

The magazine estimated that Megan earned $13 million this year alone. “I can’t slow down right now,” she says. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something.” She adds, “When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

Since her breakout in 2019, Megan’s career has been nonstop. However, the controversies have been unending, as well. Today, news surfaced that Tory Lanez was headed to court as jury selections for his trial begins. Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot in July 2020 following an incident in the Hollywood Hills. He vehemently denies the allegations, and there has been a war of words via social media for over two years.

Additionally, Megan has also been embattled in a legal fight with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Carl Crawford alleges that Megan owes him money and another album, but the rapper says otherwise. She wants to finish her contract and claims it’s 1501 that needs to pay up.

“In such a short time, and all the curses in between, she’s still able to smile, hold her head up and continue,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez told Forbes.

“I cannot fake it,” says Megan of her business moves. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.” Megan is the first Black woman to cover 30 Under 30. Check out a few more highlights from Megan Thee Stallion’s cover feature above.

