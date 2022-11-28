Things have been undeniably quiet on Tory Lanez’s front in recent weeks. This is likely due to the fact that he’s been on house arrest awaiting his fate in the upcoming Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial.

Cameras caught the Canadian sporting an ankle monitor at the start of November. In October, he spoke with Akademiks about the pressure he feels knowing he’s actively facing 24 years in jail. “I’ve never been a patient guy, but I will tell you this: I’ve always been a time and place guy,” he said at the time.

Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“That’s not about me trying to be too cool or me being like, ‘Yo, I’m too cool to give y’all the answer’ or ‘I’m so patient’ or ‘I’m so resilient.’ No, guys, I’m in an open case and maybe I make this sh*t look really beautiful, but I’m facing 24 years.”

“This is not no play-play situation. I’ve been in this for three years. I’m not about to play internet games with you guys, I’m not gonna start now.”

Lanez has made it clear that he’s not looking to make light of the situation, and his behaviour in recent weeks proves that.

The latest we’ve heard regarding the trial came on Monday (November 28). According to a tweet from Dennis Byron, the R&B star is due to appear in court for jury selection today.

“Trial Coverage: Rapper #ToryLanez is [due] to appear inside a Los Angeles courtroom this morning for jury selection setting,” he wrote just a few hours ago. “I will be reporting gavel to gavel once the jury is picked. The prosecution’s key witness is believed to be a former friend of #megantheestallion.”

In another post, Byron told bloggers who might be recapping his reporting that he’s got his eyes on them. An hour later, he returned with an interesting piece of information.

“Wait a minute… Is there a plea deal in the works?” he wrote before disappearing again.

Currently, no further updates from the LA courtroom have been shared. Check back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news.

