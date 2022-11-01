The long-awaited Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial is set to begin later this month, on November 28th, but while he awaits to find out if he’ll be awarded any time in jail, the Canadian rapper has been placed on court-ordered house arrest following a nasty alleged altercation with fellow artist, August Alsina.

The “Kissin’ on My Tattoos” hitmaker – best known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith – made claims back in September that he was sucker punched by the R&B star after seemingly dismissing him earlier that day.

Both Lanez and his attorney, Shawn Holley, have maintained that Alsina’s allegations are untrue, with the Chix Tapes hitmaker’s legal team arguing that the other side has no hard proof (only bloody photos) to support their claims.

Though no official charges were filed in this case, the 30-year-old has still been ordered to house arrest until later this month when his trial begins.

Prosecutors have argued that Tory “needed to be remanded into custody because he violated the conditions of his bail in the Meg case,” also adding claims that he’s a “threat to public safety and monetary bail [won’t] cut it.”

On Monday (October 31), the “Freaky” artist was spotted spending his Halloween at the Corrective Solution facility in Los Angeles. As TMZ notes, the building is used for GPS, alcohol, and drug monitoring.

Photos snapped by paparazzi show that Lanez has officially been fitted for his ankle monitor, but even under such circumstances, he was able to crack a smile and maintain at least some positive energy.

The Brampton-born lyricist has been charged with firing the gun that injured Thee Stallion after a party at Kylie Jenner’s place in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. His plea is not guilty.

Tory Lanez takes part in his album listening event on SiriusXM’s The Heat Channel at SiriusXM Studios on March 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Earlier this month, Tory Lanez spoke with DJ Akademiks about the forthcoming trial, reflecting on the fact that he’s “actively facing 24 years” – read what else the singer had to say here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

