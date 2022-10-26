Tory Lanez’s alleged altercation with August Alsina backfired on him in the shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. According to TMZ, a judge ordered Tory Lanez to house arrest until the trial begins next month.

A judge made a final decision to place the rapper on house arrest during a hearing on Wednesday morning when the prosecutors and defense presented their arguments. The judge said that Tory must remain within the confines of his home until the trial starts on November 28th. A judge informed him that he would have to wear a GPS ankle monitor at all times, beginning on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The prosecutors told the judge that Tory Lanez’s alleged assault against August Alsina was strong grounds to take him into custody. They argued that the alleged assault violated the conditions of his case. Additionally, the prosecutors said that monetary bail wasn’t enough to keep Tory out of trouble.

Still, Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, pushed back against these claims. Holley said police filed no charges against Tory Lanez. At the same time, he downplayed Alsina’s injuries as rumors. If you recall, August Alsina shared photos of himself bloodied up after Tory and his team reportedly roughed him up for ignoring a handshake.

Tory has since denied assaulting August Alsina. TMZ caught up with the rapper after the hearing where he said that he’s a Black man “fighting the world.” He also called the allegations “cap.”

Tory Lanez currently faces assault and weapons charges in relation to Megan Thee Stallion’s injuries. The rapper previously pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Since his arrest, he’s found himself in deeper trouble with the law, previously having his bond increased due to public comments he made about the case. Earlier this month, he revealed that he’s facing 24 years in prison, if he’s found guilty of shooting Megan.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on anymore update surrounding Tory Lanez’s case.

