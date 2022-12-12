It’s been over two years since Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. The trial is finally getting underway in Los Angeles.

Opening remarks serve as the first order of business and will begin today (December 12). The Canadian faces three felony counts.

Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

If convicted of all charges, including assault and having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, he could spend upwards of 22 years in prison.

However, the Brampton-born rapper continues to maintain his innocence. He has pleaded not guilty to the felonies against him. It currently remains unclear if he will testify. His alleged victim, though, is due to take the stand later this week, according to a spokesman for the LA County DA’s office.

Hand in hand with his five-year-old son, Tory Lanez walked into the courthouse about 40 minutes ago for the first day of his criminal trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Look for full coverage @LawCrimeNews. pic.twitter.com/5J5VFTyHn6 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 12, 2022

In August 2020, the “Savage” rapper officially came forward during an Instagram Live to accuse the 30-year-old of shooting her in the foot. The incident allegedly took place in July outside of a party hosted by Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills.

The “Say It” singer broke his own silence the following month. He subsequently released DAYSTAR, a 17-track album in which he addresses his side of the story on multiple songs.

Namely, on “Money Over Fallouts,” the lyricist questions how Thee Stallion could’ve gotten shot in the foot without getting hit in any bones or tendons. Lanez’s first charge stemming from the incident came in October 2020.

On the other hand, the Traumazine rapper continues to defend her allegations.

She has never been afraid to clap back at people online who question her reality and trauma. The Texas native criticizes the difference in attitude towards violence against Black women compared to the dismissal of her truth.

In her April interview with CBS Mornings host Gayle King, the 27-year-old detailed her side of the story on television for the first time.

Stemming from a separate alleged assault with fellow artist August Alsina, the world was witness to Lanez subsequently being placed on house arrest in October. He has since been released.

Tory Lanez released from house arrest as his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins with jury selection in L.A.



“I’m doing this mainly for the trial preparation aspect,” Judge David Herriford said, overruling a prosecution objection



Openings expected 12/12 — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 5, 2022

Just last week, Lanez’s lawyer revealed that Kylie Jenner and Cory Gamble are among the possible witnesses of the alleged assault. Both were present at the 2020 party that the incident followed.

“I want him to go to jail,” Meg said of Tory when speaking to Rolling Stone earlier this year. The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates in the trial. What do you think the outcome will be? Comment down below.

[via] [via] [via]