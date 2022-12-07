We’re sure your timelines are cluttered with updates about the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The news filters in real-time as the trial date approaches next week. In July 2020, an incident occurred outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. Megan alleged her former friend shot her in the foot, and quickly, the allegations became the talk of pop culture. However, Lanez has repeatedly denied the accusations as he heads to trial. The rapper-singer faces several felony charges, including his newly added discharge of a weapon count.

Nancy Dillon, a senior reporter for Rolling Stone, has been keeping the world updated about Lanez’s case since its onset. She offered information via Twitter and, earlier today, returned with more news. “Tory Lanez Trial Update: LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner ‘relieved of duty’ in last month,” she wrote.

Mgdesyan says Stogner, who was the investigating officer who interviewed Megan The Stallion after the shooting, is a critical witness for the defense.



He told court he plans to call him under the theory Stogner “botched” the investigation. Judge says he would allow. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 7, 2022

Dillon added, “Prosecutors reveal in court Lanez’s atty George Mgdesyan says on the record the ‘underlying’ reason for dismissal was a DV allegation.” However, “Prosecutors say no charges filed & they won’t call him @ trial.”

“Mgdesyan says Stogner, who was the investigating officer who interviewed Megan The Stallion after the shooting, is a critical witness for the defense. He told court he plans to call him under the theory Stogner ‘botched’ the investigation. Judge says he would allow.”

Reports stated that the defense team plans to call Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble and daughter Kylie Jenner as witnesses. Just before the shooting, Megan, Lanez, and Jenner appeared together on Instagram Live as they partied at the mansion and enjoyed its swimming pool. It is unclear what Jenner may have witnessed, but the rumors have been unending.

tory lanez hasn’t missed since he started quarantine radio.. rn he chillin in the pool with kylie jenner and megan the stallion listening to pop smoke😭 pic.twitter.com/UYURkQz14r — 🤹‍♂️ (@kegangraves4) July 12, 2020

Read More: Tory Lanez Tweets Bible Verses Following Megan Thee Stallion Hearing

It has also been reported that Kelsey Nicole, Megan’s former best friend, may take the stand as a witness for the prosecution. Kelsey was at the scene when the shooting occurred, but as the years progressed, she has had a tense relationship with the rapper. The two were once close, but their fallout played out for social media audiences. Megan publicly suggested that her ex-BFF remained silent about what happened because she allegedly took a bribe from Lanez’s camp. Kelsey denies the accusations.

On Twitter, Lanez seems confident that the trial will vindicate him.