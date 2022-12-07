After over two years of speculation, the world is about to discover what may have happened between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. The former friends were once thick as thieves; however, an incident in July 2020 would change their lives forever. It was then that Megan was injured outside of a Hollywood Hills mansion as Lanez was arrested. She later came forward to accuse Lanez of shooting her in the foot—a charge he denied since the onset.

This week, Lanez received an additional charge of negligent discharge of a firearm. He already faced charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, according to TMZ. Hours ago, he returned to Twitter with what he called his “last tweet,” and it once again divided pop culture.

I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 7, 2022

“I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages,” the singer-rapper wrote. “NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

Lanez’s supporters interpreted this as his way of saying he was confident that the trial would end in his favor. There has been a divide, especially within Hip Hop culture, about this case. Megan has repeatedly stated that Lanez, and no one else, was her assailant. However, with Lanez’s adamant enthusiasm that he did not pull the trigger, others have deemed the Houston rapper a liar.

This is a trial that many have been waiting for, if not just to hear the end of the ongoing saga. DJ Akademiks has been vocal for years as he seemingly sides with Lanez in this court battle. He has claimed to have looked at court documents and alleges that Megan isn’t telling the truth.

The trial is set to begin next week. Check back with us as we continue to cover updates about the case.

