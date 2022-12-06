Tory Lanez and Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Prince are reaching a settlement over a number of past assault allegations, reports reveal.

The rapper’s new attorney, Kadisha Phelps has specifically shared that the Brampton native agreed to the financial deal. This comes as part of the lawyer’s plea to further remove the trial date completely.

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI’s How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

Phelps says she has “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties and [Lanez] has tendered funds to [Prince] in consummation of their agreement.”

The alleged assaults stem from two separate incidents between the reality star and rapper at two different Miami nightclubs.

The first allegedly took place in November of 2019 at LIV Nightclub. Prince says that Lanez swung his fists and punched him in the face after a verbal confrontation.

The 32-year-old also alleges that the “Say It” singer’s security assaulted him. Ultimately, this caused blunt-force trauma to his back, neck and chest.

The second incident took place when the two got into it at Vendome Nightclub in Miami a year later. Prince claims that the R&B vocalist later let his anger get the best of him again, punching the Love & Hip-Hop star in the face.

A trial date of December 5 was previously set, but Phelps believes it’s no longer necessary. Her client has been busy putting together a defense for the criminal trial involving his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. That trial will begin next week, on December 12.

August Alsina speaks out after being snuck by Tory Lanez at the club last night. pic.twitter.com/CyXpioiNDe — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 18, 2022

Lanez is also allegedly responsible for an assault on fellow artist August Alsina that took place in September. The D.A. is currently looking into this case.

After his last lawyer dropped him for “irreconcilable differences” earlier this year, Phelps began representing the Canadian rapper. She has put in a request for that trial date to move four months.

The 30-year-old is arguing that his actions were self-defense.

Read more about the latest updates in Tory Lanez's ongoing legal battles and stay tuned for updates.

