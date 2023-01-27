Even from his new home behind bars, Tory Lanez is still in the middle of legal drama. The latest past enemy to speak out about the “Say It” hitmaker is Love & Hip-Hop star Prince. The two previously got into an alleged altercation with at a club last year.

On Thursday (January 26), RadarOnline shared a report claiming that the reality star has asked the court to throw out a settlement he signed last summer. According to Prince, one of the father of one’s associates joined them when they met in Miami. At the time, he was obviously carrying a gun with him.

Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

As HipHopDX notes, Lanez’s lawyer, Kadisha Phelps, spoke to the court. He said that a deal between his client and the apparent victim was complete. “[I have] information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties and [Lanez] has tendered funds to [Prince] in the consummation of their agreement,” he said at the time.

However, the Jamaican-American model said that last June, the 30-year-old called him to arrange a meeting. When they finally came face-to-face, though, the circumstances were nothing short of hostile. “[Lanez] presented me with a document that he drafted himself and ordered that I sign the agreement,” Prince recalled.

“He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement. This individual is the same individual who was ordered by [Lanez] to attack me at the Vendome nightclub and he did so. I cannot share his identity at this time as this individual threatened me that if I mention his name I would be severely injured or even killed. This individual was in possession of a firearm which was visible at the meeting.”

Oh Lawwwd… Prince Claims Tory Lanez and an ARMED Associate Forced Him To Settle His Lawsuit Alleging Lanez Assaulted Him In 2019 and 2020.



I Hope This Does Not Get Back To The L.A. Judge Before Tory's Sentencing…🥴 pic.twitter.com/6wZvLiQfFd — Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) January 27, 2023

Elsewhere in his recount, Prince claims that both his apparent attacker and the gun-toting man “aggressively ordered [him] to sign the agreement.” He did so, fearing for his own safety if he failed to agree to the terms.

“I would have never signed the agreement otherwise,” the L&HH cast member admits. “The amount of money that they made me accept was only a fraction of the damages I have suffered in this lawsuit as a result of their repeated attacks.”

In other Tory Lanez news, the rapper became a hot topic on the latest episode of Caresha Please. During her interview, Trina got real with host Yung Miami about her alleged romantic past with the Canadian. She denied that they dated but admitted that he did have a crush on her.

Read everything the Florida artist had to say here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]