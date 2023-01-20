Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.

At one point, Trina reflected on rumors that she dated Tory Lanez, who she was romantically linked to at one point.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: Rapper Trina attends the Celebration of TRINA “I am Hip Hop” Honoree at Tribeca Restaurant on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“We wasn’t dating. Tory’s just my friend, but he liked me,” she said. “I met Tory at a weird time. At a time when it was like right after the whole French [Montana] debacle. The whole situation and I met [Tory] just through other friends who would come to the studio. I was in this space, like, I just gotta work.”

Many of her friends would suggest producers, songwriters, and other artists she should collaborate alongside. Tory was among those who joined Trina during those sessions but she explained that they had an awkward initial interaction.

At the time, she received a beat that already had a hook on it. Though she liked the way the record sounded, her producer and other associates wanted her to replace the hook. It turned out that Tory Lanez recorded the hook but Trina, nor her team, knew who he was at the time.

“I really liked the vibe of the hook. I just didn’t know who the guy was, which was the most embarrassing thing because the night [Tory] came to the studio, he’s like, ‘So, let me know what you’re working on’ or whatever. And, I played all the songs. I played this song and he’s on the song. And I’m like, ‘I really like this one but they like, they want to put an artist with a name’ or whatever. He wasn’t out like that. And then he busts out, ‘That’s me!’ I was just ashamed because I already liked it… When I realized it was him, I was like, ‘Oh shit.’”

She said they ended up linking up afterward and they “clicked.” Describing him as a “cool person,” she explained that he was really young at the time and that she was ‘really with the shits.’

She added that she was drawn to him, largely because they focused on music together rather than anything else. Because she was in a work mode, Tory seemingly helped motivate her in the studio.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“At the end of the day, he was also very aggressive, growing and trying to be his own artist. And I respect him for doing that. When I took the song from him, ‘Fuck Love,’ that was a song that he had did years ago, previous to meeting me but my time, it was right after the whole situation with French or whatever so everybody thought it was a song about him. No, it was a song that came to me, that had value to where I was at in my space.”

Ultimately, she said that they meshed well because they shared a similar hunger at that point in their lives.

“It wasn’t a relationship or nothing like that. I don’t feel like – I’m a lot. I’m too much… Too grown,” she added.

