New details continue to unfold as Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’ trial nears. Tory’s lawyer revealed Monday that Kylie Jenner is on the list of possible witnesses in the assault trial. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon shared more details via Twitter. “Tory’s lawyer told the judge that Kylie and Corey Gamble are on his list of potential defense witnesses because they were present at Kylie’s pool party before the July 2020 shooting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kylie Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Megan and Tory were leaving a party at Jenner’s when the alleged assault took place. Kylie has kept mum about the shooting incident since 2020. Kylie even unfollowed the “Body” rapper after the incident. But no word on Corey Gamble’s presence at the party.

Just ahead of the assault trial, Tory was taken off house arrest. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Monday, confirming the news. “Mr. Peterson’s house arrest was lifted over the objections of our office.”

Judge David Herriford said he allowed for the home monitor removal “mainly for the trial preparation aspect.” Tory’s legal woes have continued to increase over the years. He assaulted August Alsina in September. The 30-year old star spoke with DJ Akademiks following his scuffle with Alsina. “I am actively facing 24 years. Next month,” Tory told Akademiks “And this is not no play-play situation. I’m not ’bout to…been in this for three years. I am not about to play internet games with you guys. Gonna start now.”

Tory and Megan’s trial will commence on December 12.