Tory Lanez has learned his fate following his altercation with August Alsina. On Wednesday (October 26), a Los Angeles judge ordered the Chixtape rapper to be placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest by Friday while he awaits trial on his assault case with Megan Thee Stallion. The long-awaited trial is currently scheduled to begin on Monday, November 28.

The judge ordered that Lanez violated the conditions of his bail by allegedly assaulting August Alsina in Chicago last month. While leaving the California courthouse after receiving his verdict, the “Jerry Sprunger” star was hounded by paparazzi who called him by the wrong now — shouting “Troy” instead of “Tory.”

“You wanna shoutout your lawyer Troy?” one cameraman asked. Despite the mishap, Tory was all smiles leaving the Los Angeles courtroom. While rosecutors wanted Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, to be jailed without bail following his incident with Alsina, his defense team argued that no formal charges were filed in connection with that altercation, describing the claim as “unproven.”

This isn’t the first time this year that Tory found himself in trouble. Back in April, he was briefly jailed after the judge determined he violated the terms of his release by tweeting about Megan. “Good d*** had me fucking 2 best friends,” he wrote in February. “I got caught, that’s what I apologized 4. It’s sick how u Spun it tho.”

Following the tweet, Lanez bail was raised from $250,000 to $350,000. Tory plead not guilty to shooting Megan in the feet back in 2020 after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. He faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison if convicted for the alleged shooting.

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught 🤷🏾‍♂️ … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

The Canadian rapper will remain on home monitor until the end of November, where he will face another judge for his trial against Megan Thee Stallion. Share your thoughts below.