His recent antics have caused him to become a public spectacle once again, but Tory Lanez insists that he’s keeping out of trouble. As fans praise his latest album Sorry 4 What, Lanez is once again at the center of controversy. Just prior to being named in a lawsuit by a pregnant woman, he faced backlash for allegedly attacking August Alsina after the singer failed to greet him.

Lanez claimed “nothing happened,” but later, he was booted from tour. For years, he has been under scrutiny as he’s questioned about his legal troubles, and in a new interview with DJ Akademiks’s Off The Record podcast, he’s touching on some hot topics. Lanez addressed why he’s stayed silent on his controversies, including the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“There is a time and a place, brother,” Lanez said in the clip. “When, for those people, who I do not know and do not owe any explanation, will get an explanation.” Akademiks asked him how he’s been able to be patient.

“I’ve never been a patient guy, but I will tell you this: I’ve always been a time and place guy,” the singer replied. “That’s not about me trying to be too cool or me being like, ‘Yo, I’m too cool to give y’all the answer’ or ‘I’m so patient’ or ‘I’m so resilient.’ No, guys, I’m in an open case and maybe I make this sh*t look really beautiful, but I’m facing 24 years.”

“I am actively facing 24 years. Next month,” he said. “This is not no play-play situation. I’m not ’bout to…I’ve been in this for three years. I’m not about to play internet games with you guys. I’m not gonna start now.”

Check out the clip, and the full episode, below.