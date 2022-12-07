Tory Lanez’s legal team remains optimistic about the outcome of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

As the jury selection process kicks off, the court allowed the rapper to remove the ankle monitor that kept him on house arrest. However, he’s now facing new charges related to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Following his appearance in court, the prosecutors added another a third felony charge against the Canadian rapper. In addition to charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle — both of which he pled not guilty — he faces a new charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The new charges carry harsh penalties. The charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence falls under being a “deportable crime.” At the same time, it could amount to as much as a six year sentence. In that case, Tory would serve that sentence concurrently with other convictions.

George Mgdesyan, Tory’s lawyer, explained they expect the jury to find Tory not guilty of all charges.

“We are confident that at the conclusion of this trial the truth will come out and Mr. Peterson will be exonerated of all charges,” Mgdesyan said.

Shortly after, Tory expressed a similar sentiment online, writing, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper…. EVER.”

He reiterated the message afterward, writing, “I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet.”

I’m going to leave this here one more time …and watch how it ages … NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER … AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now …. And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again . This is my last tweet — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) December 7, 2022

Tory Lanez continued to maintain his innocence since the allegations first emerged. This week, reports emerged that his legal team suggested Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble could potentially testify in the case. As previously reported, Megan and Tory were at a party at Kylie Jenner’s place before the shooting occurred.

[Via]