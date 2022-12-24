After news spread of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s court case, people reacted with shock, satisfaction, and everything in between. Moreover, the court found Lanez guilty of assault, gross negligence, and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Afterwards, Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict lit a fire on social media, prompting reactions on all corners of Twitter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Tory Lanez attends Sorry For What Event on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meanwhile, one of the most notable celebrity responses came thanks to Iggy Azalea. After fans attacked her online, since Tory was meant to executive produce her new album, she set the record straight. Moreover, she responded to a user who pointed out the hypothetical nature of that criticism.

“Thank you,” the “Fancy” rapper wrote. “This is all I ask. Now isn’t the time to talk about a hypothetical album I’m yet to create or who will E.P it. Give me a min, y’all can fell however you want about whoever you want – that’s all good. But this isn’t the forum to discuss it. Happy holidays.”

However, others like Carl Crawford criticized Tory’s incarceration just a couple of days before Christmas. Additionally, he said that every Black man likely has the same reaction to Lanez getting a maximum of 22 years in jail.

“That’s cold-blooded…” the 1501 CEO said. “Two days before Christmas… 20 plus years… now, if a Black man don’t feel that, that’s cold.”

Many have also brought up the following tweet from the Canadian rapper in light of his verdict.

“I’m going to leave this here one more time… and watch how it ages… NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST ME SHALL PROSPER… AND EVERY TONGUE THAT RISES AGAINST ME IN JUDGEMENT SHALL BE CONDEMNED u sit and watch now… And don’t ever question the GOD I serve again. This is my last tweet,” he said back on December 7th.

Furthermore, many other celebrities reacted including Melii, Baby Tate, Jonathan Wright, Anthony Fantano, Lil Ju, and more. Still, reactions have been relatively mixed, with some outraged at the verdict. However, it seems many are grateful for justice for Meg.

But what do you think of Tory Lanez's guilty verdict? Furthermore, many other celebrities reacted including Melii, Baby Tate, Jonathan Wright, Anthony Fantano, Lil Ju, and more. Still, reactions have been relatively mixed, with some outraged at the verdict. However, it seems many are grateful for justice for Meg.