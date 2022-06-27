guilty
- MusicDess Dior's Father Pleads Guilty To Sexual AssaultAllegedly, the rapper tried to evict her father's former girlfriend and her daughter, whom he sexually assaulted, from their shared home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYFN Lucci Gets 20-Year Sentence For Violating Street Gang Terrorism & Prevention ActYFN Lucci has pleaded guilty and is headed to prison on a reduced sentence.By Cole Blake
- MusicFBG Duck's Mother Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Son's Murder's CaseThe rapper's mom invited her family and loved ones present to go to her house for a "justice served" party for her son.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFBG Duck Murder: 6 O-Block Members Found GuiltyEach of the six O-Block-affiliated defendants will be facing life in prison after being found guilty in the killing of FBG Duck.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Spotted In N.Y.C. Following Guity VerdictJonathan Majors appeared unfazed by his guilty verdict while stepping out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Found Guilty In Assault TrialJonathan Majors faces up to one year in prison.By Cole Blake
- TechSam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty In FTX Fraud CaseThe FTX founder could face up to 110 years in prison.By Ben Mock
- CrimeCarlee Russell To Pay $18K In Restitution, Found Guilty For Fake KidnappingRussell could spend up to a year in jail.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFrench Rapper MHD Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For MurderMHD has been sentenced to prison for the 2018 killing of a man in Paris.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Pleads Guilty In Las Vegas Shooting CaseThe state of Nevada is reportedly welcoming a probation sentence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTaxstone Sentencing DelayedThe podcaster's sentencing date is now set for May 25 of this year, seven years after the shooting that landed him in jail in the first place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reflects On Tory Lanez's Guilty VerdictMegan Thee Stallion says that she never considered that people wouldn't believe her accusations against Tory Lanez.By Cole Blake
- CrimePop Smoke Murder Suspect Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 4 Years: ReportThe 20-year-old was sentenced to four months in a juvenile facility for his role in Pop Smoke's murder. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMan Who Sold Michael K. Williams Laced Heroin Pleads GuiltyIrvin Cartagena, who sold the acclaimed actor fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021, said he deeply regrets his actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Killer Blew A Kiss To Rapper's Family After Guilty VerdictVideo surfaces of Michael Boatwright, one of the three men convicted of killing XXXTENTACION, taunting the late rapper's family after the verdict was read. By Aron A.
- GramXXXTENTACION's Son's Mom Reacts To The Guilty Verdict: "You May Finally Rest In Peace"The mother of XXXTENTACION's son speaks out after the jury reveals the guilty verdict.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Defends Tory Lanez After Guilty VerdictKodak Black says there's "no evidence" to convict Tory Lanez.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Guilty Verdict: Iggy Azalea, Carl Crawford, Melii, & More ReactCelebrities all over Twitter and Instagram reacted to Tory's guilty verdict; some with joy, others with rage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsHarvey Weinstein Convicted On 3 Of 7 Charges In Sexual Assault TrialHarvey Weinstein has been convicted of rape and sexual assault.By Cole Blake
- MusicR. Kelly Found Guilty For 6 Of 13 Charges In Federal Child Pornography TrialR. Kelly has been found guilty of several charges faced at his federal trial in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureR. Kelly Manager Found Guilty After Threatening Doc Screening: "He Was Terrifying"Donnell Russell has been convicted for his threats directed at the "Surviving R. Kelly" ScreeningBy Rex Provost
- Pop CultureVic Mensa Pleads Guilty In Shrooms Possession Case, Receives 12 Months ProbationVic Mensa is pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance after being found with a stash of shrooms, back in January.By Cole Blake