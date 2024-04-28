Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty On Drug & Weapons Charges

According to an AllHipHop report, a court found Bankroll Freddie guilty of multiple charges related to a massive federal gun and drug bust in Arkansas. Moreover, these charges include possession and distribution of marijuana, along with other controlled substances, plus multiple counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and crimes relating to weapons possession. However, he also reportedly evaded several serious charges with this verdict, although it's unclear at press time what specific charges he was acquitted for. Furthermore, this legal saga formed part of a wider initiative in the state to strictly and firmly combat gun and drug proliferation.

This crackdown eventually caught up to Bankroll Freddie back in 2022, and comprises a much more large-scale indictment and investigation concerning drug and weapons trafficking in Arkansas. In terms of how the charges connect, the FBI reported that gun distribution and possession played a role in advancing the primary drug trade that the indicted individuals worked in. In fact, this litigation accused two specific gangs, the Every Body Killas and the Loady Murder Mobb, of being at the center of narcotics activity in the state. Still, it's unclear how deep the rapper's guilty verdict ties him into the other aspects of this case, particularly these groups.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Bankroll Freddie backstage during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)

Not only that, but Bankroll Freddie's link to illegal drug and gun activity in his state is, according to the FBI, a family matter. The Arkansas MC, real name Freddie Gladney III, apparently involved himself in this scheme through his father Freddie Gladney Jr. and through a few siblings, as well. Their evidence is alleged wire-tapped audio that details the drug dealing plot and how Gladney Jr. supposedly gave his children different roles to fulfill. However, this is all hard to scrutinize given the little information readily available on the case for the average user who will come across this case online.

Meanwhile, what do you think of all this? Will the "Water" spitter be able to come back one day and continue his career or is this the tail end of a tragic tale?

