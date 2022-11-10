Bankroll Freddie has arrested and indicted on gun and drug charges. According to TMZ, the Quality Control rapper — real name Freddie Gladney — was detained in Arkansas on Wednesday (Novemebr 9) on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and weapons possession.

The “Add It Up” rapper was one of almost three dozen defendants named in a 61-count indictment. He and his co-defendants are being accused of conspiring to sell crack cocaine and marijuana from March 2021 to October 2022. Freddie was also hit with several weapons charges for allegedly possessing firearms in support of his drug trafficking schemes.

The 28-year old was taken into custody in Pulaski County, Arkansas. This may be one of Freddie’s more serious charges, it isn’t his first. Back in April, he was arrested on gun and drug charges after cops pulled him over for speeding in Arkansas. While searching his vehicle, officers found more than 21 pounds of marijuana a Micro Draco AK-47 style pistol and a Polymer 80 9 Glock clone handgun in his vehicle.

One month after the arrest, the court ruled that despite being in possession of the guns, Bankroll Freddie has no felony convictions and does not have a history of violence, and therefore poses no risk to the community. Judge Edie Ervin stare, “His family and community ties, combined with his very public career, makes it unlikely that he will attempt to flee. Instead, he has every incentive to comply with his release conditions so that he may continue working,”

Despite his freedom, Freddie was ordered to abide by several stipulations following his release, including a strict 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. curfew, refrain from excessive drinking, and smoking marijuana, and he has to avoid associating with felons. During his recent arrest, feds also reportedly seized jewelry and cash from several of the defendants, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

More details to come.

