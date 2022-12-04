When police arrested Bankroll Freddie back in April of 2022, they also seized the jewelry that he possessed. Now, he’s reckoning with accusations of trafficking hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, as well as firearm charges. While this is still a developing case, it’s worth noting that the MC is currently behind bars. His circle is currently working to get that property returned, but the court has denied such requests.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Rapper Bankroll Freddie performs during the official weigh-in for WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder will defend his title against Ortiz in a rematch on November 23 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to legal documents acquired by AllHipHop, the QC rapper faces charges of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and at least 100 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and other drug and firearm offenses.” Additionally, two wire-tapped conversations revealed that Freddie bragged about his lucrative side hustle.

Attorneys filed a motion to judicially deny Bankroll Freddie’s request for return of property. Said lawyers are the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Jonathan D. Ross, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie Peters and Amanda Fields. Previously, Freddie and his legal team argued that authorities weren’t adhering to the 60-day deadline to return seized property. While the case develops, this has become a new priority. Freddie’s still been able to release music, such as this year’s Young Dolph collab “Water.” However, the prosecutors on the other side of the court dismissed these claims.

“This Court should deny [Freddie’s] request for return of property for multiple reasons,” documents detail. “First, the charges in this case have been dismissed, and the property at issue relates to an ongoing matter pending in front of Judge Moody. This dispute should be decided in that case. Second, the property is an item sought for forfeiture in the ongoing case.

“Finally, the jewelry is evidence in the ongoing criminal prosecution. To the extent the motion relies on Title 18, United States Code, Section 983, it fails because that statue is inapplicable. [Freddie’s] motion should be denied.”

Authorities named the Arkansas rapper as part of a massive indictment against 34 other defendants, including Freddie’s father. These alleged gang members “voluntarily and intentionally conspired” to distribute various drugs such as cocaine, crack, and meth. All defendants face 16 charges. What do you think of Freddie’s request and case? Let us know in the comments down below and stay tuned to HNHH to see how it develops.

