jewelry
- SportsAntonio Brown Owes Jeweler Over $1 Million For Stolen Goods, Continues To Flaunt Items He TookNot a good look for AB.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureIce Spice's "Devilish" Pink Upside-Down Cross Chain Was A Gift From Playboi CartiWe now know the mystery gift giver. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureJohnny Dang Net Worth 2024: What Is The Jeweler Worth?Learn about Johnny Dang's $20 million net worth, his legacy, and hip-hop connections.By Axl Banks
- StreetwearB.G. Rat Chain Proves His Disdain For SnitchesAre you feeling the recently released rapper’s bold new piece?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Yachty Believes He Raps Better Than Most, Flexes Iced Out JewelryYachty continues to talk the talk.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearRihanna's Diamond Ankle Watch Costs $400K, Singer Among Grand Prix's Best DressedThe unique piece was designed by Jacob & Co., and consists of over 70 carats of diamonds set in 18K white gold.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChrisean Rock Flexes Junior's $40K Pacifier At LAX, Gives Post-Surgery Update: WatchChrisean Rock is putting her rap money towards spoiling her firstborn.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Reveals Iced Out Pacifier Chain For Chrisean Jr.Chrisean is stunting for her kid.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearYung Miami Flexes Massive Diamond Ring, Celebrates Diddy's 54th Birthday"I love to rock with you," Yung Miami tells Diddy.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Reveals What She Did With Blueface PendantChrisean is taking a stand. By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearJa'Marr Chase Rocks 7-Eleven Chain During Seattle Seahawks Game After Saying He Is "Always F*****g Open"The superstar receiver is always open. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Wants Jewelry Lawsuit For $26K Dismissed Over Damaged GoodsThe Queen claims no responsibility for the damaged jewelry, and it's unclear how the company suing her will respond.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearYK Osiris Stole $20K Audemars Piguet Watch, Celeb Jeweller ClaimsSeth Grossman asserts that Osiris agreed to purchase the piece from him in 2020, but has been giving the jeweller the runaround since then.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicASAP Rocky Sports Attention-Grabbing Grenade Chain In New Music VideoRocky sports some incredible jewelry in his new music video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRowdy Rebel Refutes Claims He Was "Robbed"Rebel's jewelry was reportedly "stolen" but not "robbed" as social media theorized.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearFivio Foreign Proclaims "God Is Good" After Dropping $200k On New ChainThe Brooklyn rapper got himself some pricey new drip.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTrippie Redd Gets $150K Chains Delivered Via Jet SkiTrippie Redd celebrates birthdays at a whole 'nother level.By Jake Lyda
- StreetwearKodak Black Celebrates His Birthday With New BlingKodak Black turned 26 today.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed JewelryNicki's lawyer dismisses the suit as a ploy for publicity.By Noah Grant
- StreetwearDJ Envy Lost $250K In Jewelry, Including Bust-Down Rolex, While Travelling: Video"The Breakfast Club" host says he was travelling from Atlanta to New York when the sentimental items were misplaced.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Spice Gets Her Chain Snatched, Says Man Taunting Her In A VideoA group of men dangled a chain and claimed they jacked the "Munch" star. However, fans don't believe it.By Erika Marie
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Flexes His JewelryThe Memphis rapper practically put on a light show with how his chains and watches were glistening.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKris Jenner & Corey Gamble Engagement Rumours Fly As She Rocks $1.2M Diamond RingThe reality starlet and her younger beau have spent the last seven years together.By Hayley Hynes