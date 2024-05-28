Britney Spears Claims That All Of Her Jewelry Has Been Stolen

Last year, Britney Spears released her memoir The Woman In Me. The book first released in late October. It came right in the middle of waves of news about who was implicated in her tell-all stories about her decades long career as a pop star. Much of the focus ended up in Justin Timberlake, who has a relationship with Spears in the early 2000s. Stories about Timberlake included allegedly getting Spears pregnant leading to a harrowing abortion and then breaking up with her by text while she was on the set of a film. It painted a rough picture of her fellow pop star.

That created an interesting few months for the pair. First Justin was forced to turn his Instagram comments off after backlash from fans. A few months after the book dropped he seemingly apologized, only to go back on it just a few weeks later. The pair have seemingly been caught up in an indirect feud for weeks since then. But issues with Timberlake have become the least of Spears' worries. In the past few months numerous insiders have reported concerning things about her finances and mental health. Check out one of the newest concerning stories, this time shared by Britney herself, below.

Britney Spears Tells Fans She's Been Robbed

In a new video shared to Instagram, Britney Spears shows off her empty jewelry box. "So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin," the caption on her post reads.

