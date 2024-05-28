Britney Spears Claims That All Of Her Jewelry Has Been Stolen

BYLavender Alexandria54 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Spears still has her Instagram comments turned off.

Last year, Britney Spears released her memoir The Woman In Me. The book first released in late October. It came right in the middle of waves of news about who was implicated in her tell-all stories about her decades long career as a pop star. Much of the focus ended up in Justin Timberlake, who has a relationship with Spears in the early 2000s. Stories about Timberlake included allegedly getting Spears pregnant leading to a harrowing abortion and then breaking up with her by text while she was on the set of a film. It painted a rough picture of her fellow pop star.

That created an interesting few months for the pair. First Justin was forced to turn his Instagram comments off after backlash from fans. A few months after the book dropped he seemingly apologized, only to go back on it just a few weeks later. The pair have seemingly been caught up in an indirect feud for weeks since then. But issues with Timberlake have become the least of Spears' worries. In the past few months numerous insiders have reported concerning things about her finances and mental health. Check out one of the newest concerning stories, this time shared by Britney herself, below.

Read More: What Is Britney Spears' Best-Selling Album?

Britney Spears Tells Fans She's Been Robbed

In a new video shared to Instagram, Britney Spears shows off her empty jewelry box. "So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin," the caption on her post reads.

What do you think of Britney Spears claiming that all of her jewelry has been stolen? Do you believe some of the recent insider reports claiming that the legendary pop star isn't going well? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ginuwine Responds To Britney Spears' Justin Timberlake "Blaccent" Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere - ArrivalsMusicBritney Spears Cosigns Justin Timberlake's New Song Following Fan Campaign To Out-Stream It1104
britney spears justin timberlakeMusicA Look Back At Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Popstar Romance604
Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere - ArrivalsMusicBritney Spears Is Allegedly Close To Going Broke3.0K
Buffalo Bills v New York JetsMusicJustin Timberlake Forced To Turn Off Instagram Comments By Britney Spears Fans1474