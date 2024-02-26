Britney Spears Praises Janet Jackson Amid Justin Timberlake Feud

Britney Spears shared a tribute to Janet Jackson on Instagram, Sunday, amid her ongoing feud with Justin Timberlake. She noted that the iconic singer is someone she will "look up to" for the rest of her life. Fans in the comments section were quick to note that Timberlake infamously exposed Jackson's breasts during their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.

“Thank you to this beautiful lady for keeping my dreams and heart alive,” Spears wrote in the since-deleted post. “She’s always been the deepest and brightest woman at the same time. She went through so much but I feel she is someone I will look up to for the rest of my life.” She added: “Thank you for your music and your divine way of untangling intelligence to a far more clear view than anyone could ever imagine.”

Read More: Justin Timberlake Seemingly Retracts Britney Spears Apology, She Fires Back

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Attend 2000 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 7: Singers Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the MTV Music Video Awards held at Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY on September 7, 2000. Timberlake's band 'Nsync won awards for Best Pop Video and Viewer's Choice. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Spears' feud with Timberlake resurfaced after the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, which contained several stories about her ex. She claimed the NSYNC singer cheated on her and pressured her into getting an abortion. “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about, I am deeply sorry,” Spears wrote, adding that she enjoyed Timberlaker's new single, "Selfish." While performing at his 43rd birthday party in New York City, Timberlake seemingly responded to the comments by remarking: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.”

Britney Spears Shades Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears thanks Janet Jackson for keeping her “dreams and heart alive”. pic.twitter.com/rKx60VrKuu — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) February 25, 2024

Spears deleted the new post shortly after uploading, but check out a screenshot of it above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Britney Spears on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Justin Timberlake Hints At Britney Spears Memoir Backlash During Recent Performance

[Via]