Britney Spears & Janet Jackson Feel “Bonded” By Justin Timberlake Drama: Report

Whereas the pop singer allegedly cheated on Britney and maintained a toxic relationship, he also caused Jackson’s public wardrobe mishap.

Unfortunately for Justin Timberlake- as much as he might deserve it- his history with female pop stars doesn't paint him in a good light. Right now, he's under a lot of fire for allegedly cheating on Britney Spears back during their relationship. In addition, the singer accused the *NSYNC member of asking her to get an abortion when she got pregnant by him for selfish reasons and breaking up with her via text message. On the other hand, there's his infamous performance with Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004, when he exposed her breast to hundreds of millions of viewers and made an irrevocable dent in her career.

Moreover, now sources are claiming to that Britney Spears and Janet Jackson actually shared these situations at the hands of Justin Timberlake to each other, and fully support each other and "bond" over this, according to Daily Mail. "Both felt he had a lot to gain by tearing them both down," an alleged anonymous insider shared to The Mirror. "Janet and Britney are still bonded by the backlash and Janet has reached out to offer her support and ­encouragement." During Timberlake's post-breakup career, Britney says in her memoir The Woman In Me, he capitalized off of their relationship through his career with his first solo album (notably the single "Cry Me A River"), and painted himself as an industry white knight while portraying her as a "harlot."

Janet Jackson At ONE MusicFest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Janet Jackson performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ONE Musicfest)

"Britney was appalled by the way Janet Jackson was treated during the Super Bowl," the alleged source continued. "[She] felt attacked by the same PR machine that denigrated her. They had several private conversations around that time, which picked up again recently. They have a shared ­experience and Janet wanted Britney to know that she is here for her."

Meanwhile, amid this backlash, Timberlake disabled Instagram comments and went to Cabo San Lucas with his family. Previously, after a 2021 documentary on the "Toxic" hitmaker, he expressed remorse for these acts. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know that I failed." For more news and the latest updates on Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, check back in with HNHH.

