Justin Timberlake Forced To Turn Off Instagram Comments By Britney Spears Fans

Earlier this week Britney Spears's new memoir The Woman In Me was finally released. After weeks of questions swirling about what details would be included and who should be nervous about it fans finally got to pour over the pop icons writing. Before the book was even released rumors emerged about one person who was particularly nervous. That was Justin Timberlake, who had a high-profile relationship with Spears in the early 2000s.

Once the book was released things got even more painful for Timberlake. Britney revealed that he had gotten her pregnant while they were together, but they agreed it wasn't the right time. She went on to describe the "excruciating" process of terminating the pregnancy. Perhaps the even more harmful revelation has been how Timberlake chose to break up with Spears. He reportedly did it by text, delivering the message while Britney was on the set of the film Crossroads. Britney's fans are notorious for taking their favorite artist pretty seriously, so unsurprisingly it's been a bit of a rough time for Justin.

Justin Timberlake Shuts Off His Instagram Comments

Timberlake hasn't used his Instagram much recently, but that didn't stop Britney fans from making a splash. Reportedly the comment sections of unrelated posts dating back weeks quickly filled up with those expressing their distaste for the way Spears was treated by Timberlake. While Britney doesn't go out of her way to attack Timberlake for his actions in the memoir, fans have taken it upon themselves to.

Another much funnier story included in the memoir is also getting fans attention. Spears claimed that Justin Timberlake would switch up his accent depending on who he was around. She explains that after meeting Ginuwine "J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?’" What do you think of Justin Timberlake being forced to shut off his Instagram comments after the release of Britney Spears new memoir? Let us know in the comment section below.

