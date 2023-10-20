Britney Spears Details “Excruciating” At-Home Abortion, Still Loves Justin Timberlake “So Much”

In her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, Britney Spears opens up about her experience getting pregnant with Justin Timberlake at a young age. According to the pop icon, the two of them went through with an abortion, both agreeing that they weren't ready to raise a child. She says that privacy was crucial to her amid the process, leading her to opt for an at-home abortion.

“It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home,” she describes in the book. “It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”

Britney Spears Reflects On Her At-Home Abortion

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Chris Kirkpatrick at the "NBA All-Star Game" at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pa. 2/10/02 Photo by Scott Gries/NBAE/Getty Images

“I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over,” she continues, describing the experience as “excruciating.” Though Spears acknowledges that she agreed to the abortion, she claims that without Timberlake's influence, she might not have gone through with it. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision,” she explains. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

“After that, I was messed up for a while, especially because I still love Justin so much,” she adds. “It was ins*ne how much I loved him, and for me, it was unfortunate.” What do you think of Britney Spears revealing that she still has love for Justin Timberlake? How do you feel about her opening up about her at-home abortion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

