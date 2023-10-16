Justin Timberlake Is Worried About Britney Spears’ Upcoming Memoir: Report

According to a new Page Six report, the *NSYNC singer may be a little bit antsy about what his pop diva ex will reveal.

Justin Timberlake Is Worried About Britney Spears’ Upcoming Memoir: Report

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, releasing October 24, shook up a lot of people. For example, many fans are antsy as to what she will reveal, what will be included, and how the public will perceive her after its commercial opening. Other folks like her father and ex-husband are reportedly unbothered by it, although that's purely based on speculation and secondhand source reports. As if that wasn't enough, we have another one of those to unpack, this time from Page Six. According to sources that spoke to the outlet, her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake is "concerned" about what this book will include.

"He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship,” one source reportedly alleged to Page Six. “It’s eating at him." While this sounds very dramatic, it's because many expect The Woman In Me to not paint a flattering image of people in her life. After all, Britney Spears has been through a lot of hardship, personal battles, feuds with close family, friends, or partners in her life, and so on. In fact, a recent Us Weekly report claimed that the memoir goes "hard" at Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake At Movie Premiere

Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

However, other alleged reports suggest otherwise. According to Page Six, a publishing insider maintained that The Woman In Me is "not a takedown" of any particular individual, or meant to take down anyone. "This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story, and it’s nothing more than that,” they alleged to the publication. Given Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's relationship history, though, one could understand why the latter would be a bit on edge. They broke up in quite the high-profile way after three years of dating, which was back in 2002.

They made songs about each other, refused to go into detail about why they split, but also made sneaky comments about both of them being wrong. Overall, it remains a pretty messy affair to this day, as the "Everytime" superstar called the "Cry Me A River" entertainer out in 2022. Do you think there are more skeletons in the closet here? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

