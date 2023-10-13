Britney Spears’ Father, Ex-Husband Not Concerned About Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears’ dad and ex-husband are less concerned over her new book than many thought.

After an incredibly tumultuous time in the public eye recently, Britney Spears has a new memoir coming out later this month. Not much is known about the content of the book but messages she's shared to social media may have given some indication. She's repeatedly made veiled statements about people close to her that have wronged her. She's also occasionally taken to making calculated threats that they will one day have to pay for what they did.

Many fans believed that was building to her memoir. They're hoping that the book is full of unfiltered stories about the harsh treatment she received at the hands of those closest to her. But now according to TMZ, two people fans expected to see in the memoir are apparently not worried about it. They caught up with her ex-husband Sam Asghari who said that he "wasn't nervous about it." They even spoke with her father Jamie Spears, who many villainized during the #FreeBritney movement. He says that he doesn't even plan on reading the memoir when it comes out. Check out their video with Asghari below.

Britney's Ex-Husband Has Already Read Her Memoir

Britney Spears has been in the thick of some drama with fans recently over her Instagram videos. She shared a number of clips of herself dancing with what appeared to be knives. While she insisted they were fake that didn't stop fans from calling in a wellness check on her, which she didn't appreciate.

That issue was re-ignited last week when she posted yet another dancing video. But it was one smaller detail that fans really honed in on, a bandage on one of her fingers. Many interpreted that as evidence that she had, in fact, been dancing with real knives the entire time and hurt herself as a result. What do you think of the responses from people close to Britney Spears over her memoir? Let us know in the comment section below.

