free britney
- Pop CultureBritney Spears' Father, Ex-Husband Not Concerned About Upcoming MemoirBritney Spears' dad and ex-husband are less concerned over her new book than many thought.By Lavender Alexandria
- GramBritney Spears Wards Off Haters After Bare Back ScandalThis comes days after Britney Spears' manager announced the singer's retirement.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Manager Reveals She's Retiring In Resignation LetterBritney Spears' lawyer resigns from her conservatorship after her manager announced the singer would be retiring. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea Vouches For Britney Spears: “She Is Not Exaggerating Or Lying”Iggy Azalea’s outspoken support for the star continues.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Pleads With Judge: "I Am Traumatized" Because Of ConservatorshipThe singer claims she wants to get married & have more children but her conservators won't let her go to the doctor to get IUD removed.By Erika Marie
- GramBritney Spears Says She's "Extremely Happy" & "Totally Fine" Amid "Free Britney" MovementBritney Spears told fans she's "totally fine" in a new video on IG, amidst the "Free Brittney" movement.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureColumbus Short Claims Britney Spears's Parents Called Him N-WordThe actor reportedly worked for the singer as a dancer and producer, and after they allegedly slept together, he claims her parents were upset.By Erika Marie
- TVBritney Spears Will Not Be Working On Her Own Documentary Despite ReportsThe songstress does not have her own follow-up documentary in the works despite rumors. By Madusa S.