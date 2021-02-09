Jamie Spears
Britney Spears' Father, Ex-Husband Not Concerned About Upcoming Memoir
Britney Spears' dad and ex-husband are less concerned over her new book than many thought.
Britney Spears Reportedly Looking To Reconcile With Estranged Father
When one door closes, another one appears to open.
Kevin Federline Shoots Down Report That Britney Spears Is On "Meth"
Kevin Federline has slammed the Daily Mail for publishing a report about Britney Spears' alleged drug use.
Britney Spears Flaunts Her Chest, Talks Breastfeeding & Disses Her Father On IG
"If you check out my chest it would kind of pass for a baby's ass," Spears wrote, "so go ahead and kiss it."
Britney Spears Speaks On Conservatorship: "Lord Have Mercy On My Family's Souls If I Ever Do An Inteview"
Britney said that she's "staying clear of the business" for the time being.
Britney Spears's Father Jamie Asks For Conservatorship To End: Report
Jamie Spears, a conservator, reportedly filed documents stating that the singer should be allowed to be in control of her own life.
Britney Spears Judge Denies Her Request To Remove Father From Conservatorship
Spears's attorney filed documents last year citing that the singer is "afraid" of her father.
Britney Spears' Father Jamie Doesn't Think It's His Fault That Britney's Life Is Miserable
In response to Britney's claims of being traumatized by her conservatorship, Jamie Spears reportedly places all of the blame on Britney's current personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery.
Britney Spears Gets Major #FreeBritney Support, BF Slams Her Father
The singer's boyfriend expressed that he has "zero respect" for her conservator, Jamie Spears, following the "Framing Britney Spears" craze.