Britney Spears Reportedly Looking To Reconcile With Estranged Father

Amid her ongoing divorce, Britney Spears is reportedly looking to repair a different relationship. Per TMZ, Spears has reportedly expressed interest in reconciling with her estranged father, Jamie. According to TMZ‘s source, Britney has reportedly expressed interest in the idea as her father’s health declines. Jamie has reportedly been in and out of hospital for several months now. Additionally, per this source, Britney doesn’t want to wait until it’s too late to fix the relationship.

Jamie is reportedly undergoing surgery later this week, Surgeons will attempt to clear an infection that has formed around his knee replacement. It is believed that the only family member Britney currently communicates with is her brother Bryan, who recently spent time at her home. Reports of abuse, and the infamous family-controlled conservatorship, are believed to be the primary reasons why Britney has stayed away from her family.

Read More: Sam Asghari crowdsourced “paparazzi disguise” from Instagram followers

Jamie Spears “Elated” About Potential Reconciliation

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Britney Spears’s family: Jamie Spears, Bryan Spears, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Britney Spears and Lynne Spears (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage)

Sources close to Jamie also told TMZ that Jamie has been seeking the opportunity to reconcile with his daughter for some time. Furthermore, they claim that Jamie “never harbored any ill will” towards Britney. This is despite the claims she made about him in the past. This is where the story should be taken with a grain of salt. TMZ has faced numerous allegations of being paid off by Jamie Spears to publish anti-Britney stories in the past. If those allegations are accurate, they are far from an unbiased source on this matter.

However, Jamie was reportedly said to be “elated” about Britney’s alleged desire to reconcile with him. Britney is yet to address these rumors herself. Meanwhile, she continues to deal with the fallout of her soon-to-be ex-husband Sam Asghari going public about their divorce. Asghari is seeking to challenge the prenup he signed before marrying Spears last year. Furthermore, Asghari has accused Spears of infidelity with their household staff.

Read More: Britney Spears’ support system reportedly reduced to her lawyer and her manager

[via]