Britney Spears Isn’t Happy About Welfare Check After Dancing Knife Video

Britney Spears is tired of her online presence inspiring worry- even if her fans are concerned with her recent behavior. Moreover, you may remember that she recently uploaded a dance video, as she usually does, but this time, she brandished knives. The pop star later explained that they were fake, but it still caused enough distress to warrant local police conducting a welfare check on her. Of course, it's clear that she doesn't really care, as she posted a similar video shortly after. Still, it seems like that wasn't enough, and the Mississippi native took to Instagram to voice her frustration.

"Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks???" Britney Spears wrote. "Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4 minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH! Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops."

Britney Spears Blasts Police For Checking In On Her

Furthermore, she took the opportunity to once again comment on her family drama. Given what the 41-year-old said just a couple of weeks ago, we know that this isn't pretty. "Similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes !!!" Britney Spears commented on a prank video. "Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me. But I kept them because I loved them !!! I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!!

"There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there's 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side, and the truth !!!" For more news and updates on Britney Spears, stick around on HNHH.

