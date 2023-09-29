Britney Spears Dances With “Fake” Knives Again After Welfare Check

Britney Spears once again took to Instagram to dance with a pair of knives, despite the controversy her first knife-dancing video caused. "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" Spears captioned her latest video. Spears had previously claimed the knives were fake. However, bandages and cuts seen on her body in a later video led fans to think otherwise.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office paid Spears a visit this week after reportedly receiving several calls about the singer's knife-dancing antics. Deputies reportedly spoke to Spears and left after receiving assurances that she was okay. "👛😷😷 Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira 🙈 !!!," the caption read on dancing video posted on Thursday.

Fans Fear For Britney's Dogs

However, the newest knife-dancing video will likely only serve to rile up already concerned fans. Three of the singer's dogs were seen visibly panicking in her first knife video. This has led to several viewers demanding that someone step in and protect the dogs from potential harm. While no dogs are visible in Spears' latest video, the fact that she has returned to making the concerning content may renew the pleas from fans. However, Ventura County Animal Control says they received no complaints about the first video. Furthermore, the office said they do not plan to take unsolicited action. "We reviewed the video, and while the dogs appeared to be startled by the clinking of the knives, we didn’t feel they were in a situation where an officer needed to be dispatched," a spokesperson told TMZ.

Elsewhere, Bam Margera of Jackass fame debuted a new tattoo dedicated to Spears this week. The new ink reads "Britney Spears [heart] oops they did it to me too! [stylized smiley face]". In a video sent to TMZ, Margera claimed that the tattoo was a reference to the "Florida Shuffle". The term is a slang phrase referring to substance addicts who are "shuffled" between Florida rehabs that repeatedly charge the stays to the person's insurance. Furthermore, Margera said he feels a lot of kinship between himself and Spears.

