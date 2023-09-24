Britney Spears Dances To Beyonce’s “Lemonade” In A Bright Pink Bikini & Heels: Watch

When a woman makes a reference to Beyonce's Lemonade album on social media, it's likely because she's feeling scorned in some way. The project famously focuses on Jay-Z's infidelity against his wife. Megan Fox even made reference to it earlier this year when her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be on the rocks. Now that that couple has seemingly recovered from their Super Bowl weekend blowout, it's Britney Spears who's making headlines with her video dancing to one of Bey's hit songs in a barely-there bikini.

On Saturday (September 23) afternoon, the mother of two placed a mirror in front of her stripper pole so she could show off her toned body in her hot pink swimsuit. While Spears' caption simply states "💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼," the lyrics from her song of choice – "Don't Hurt Yourself" featuring Jack White – are incredibly telling of her mood amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. "Who the f**k do you think I am?

You ain't married to no average b**ch, boy," Bey's vocals ring out as the "3" singer rubs her hands up and down her inner thigh.

Read More: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Split Rumours Swirl, Actress Quotes Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”

Britney Spears is in Her Lemonade Era

"You can watch my fat a** twist, boy / As I bounce to the next d**k, boy," the Lemonade song continues. Just a few weeks ago, it was Kelis' "Milkshake" that was soundtracking the former child star's raunchy dancing video. For that, she wore a cheetah-print bodysuit and beige-coloured bra while showing off for her fans.

Britney Spears hasn't been officially linked with any new men. However, the Pop Princess does have several suitors lining up for her, according to recent reports. Plies has made his love for the blonde beauty well known with his reaction videos to her dancing videos, but it seems Pete Davidson also has an interest in getting to know Spears better. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Pete Davidson Reportedly Interested In Britney Spears, Friends Worry Things Could Become “Toxic”

[Via]