Britney Spears’ “Milkshake” Brings Plies To The Yard: “Look At My Lil Hot Cheeto”

Whenever Britney Spears posts a new dancing video (there have been many as of late as she works through her divorce from Sam Asghari), social media users instantly begin waiting for Plies’ reaction. Even before the pop superstar’s single status was reinstated, the Florida-born rapper has been hyping up her salacious posts with regular content of his own, bestowing nicknames such as “White Diamond” and “Little Hot Cheeto” upon Spears. In arguably one of her most scandalous posts yet, the mother of two bared most of her chest while grooving along to Kelis’ “Milkshake” over the weekend.

On Monday (August 28), Plies shared his thoughts on the blonde beauty’s choreography. “🤣🤣🤣🤣 Look At My Little Cheetah 🐆 My Lil Hot Cheeto 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 (I Went An Got A Milkshake Just To Watch Dis)🤣🤣,” the “Heart Mind” hitmaker wrote in his caption. Clearly, he was impressed by Spears’ revealing animal print outfit. Of course, that’s not the only thing that brought a smile to Plies’ face as he watched.

Britney Spears is Still Plies’ No. 1

“Here she go, she got no top on,” the father of one giddily explains while showing Brit’s post. “I’m with you, baby. Let me smell you, Brit,” he excitedly continues as the blonde beauty sniffs her own finger amid her dance routine. “Look at my lil cheeto,” Plies adds before leaning in and purring to make his eagerness known. “Make that booty shake,” he encourages his new favourite girl before lifting up his own ice cream treat.

Plies’ reaction videos to his “White Diamond” Britney Spears’ dancing have been bringing plenty of positive attention his way. However, other topics discussed on the 47-year-old’s platform haven’t been welcomed as warmly. Earlier this week, P was criticized for sharing his thoughts on how women’s sexual expression seems to change as they age. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

