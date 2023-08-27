Britney Spears Dances To Kelis’ “Milkshake” In Ultra Low Cut Bodysuit: Video

It was revealed this weekend that Kelis is a single woman once again after spending her summer romancing Bill Murray. The unexpected pair called it quits, but are still in each other’s good graces according to sources. As it turns out, the recording artist is the one who pulled the plug on her relationship. While getting over a breakup is never easy, Kelis at least has plenty to celebrate at this time – including a new video from Britney Spears.

Her hit “Milkshake” single has been getting plenty of love in recent months. The 44-year-old wasn’t impressed when Beyonce sampled the track on RENAISSANCE. However, she has yet to say anything about Flo Milli using the beat for her “Hot Box” freestyle. Elsewhere in the world of pop culture, Spears shared a video dancing along to the popular song. She notably showed off her chest in a bra worn under a low-cut cheetah-print bodysuit. The comment section has been turned off on the mother of two’s IG account, but it likely won’t be long until Plies chimes in with his thoughts on the latest dance moves from his “White Diamond.”

Read More: Kelis & Bill Murray’s Summer Fling Is Reportedly Over

Britney Spears’ “Milkshake” Brings All the Boys to the Yard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

While Spears’ performance videos have always caused concern among some viewers, others are happy to see her smiling in such a tough time. In fact, she’s been handling Sam Asghari’s filing for divorce relatively well, though she’s already been spending time with plenty of other male suitors.

As for the “Womanizer” hitmaker’s ex, he’s been trying to make light of his marriage ending as well. Earlier in the month, Sam asked his IG followers to assist him in picking out a disguise that could help him evade the cameras of paparazzi.

Read More: Britney Spears Poses With Her “Fav Boys” Amid Divorce

More from Brit’s IG Page

Keep scrolling to see more of the latest dancing videos from Britney Spears’ IG page. Which one is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

[Via]