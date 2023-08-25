Kelis & Bill Murray’s Summer Fling Is Reportedly Over

When we first heard about the new man in Kelis’ life, we were shocked, to say the least. Of course, many were happy to see the genre-bending artist getting back out in the dating world after losing her husband to a sudden battle with cancer. Still, finding out that the 44-year-old’s new man of choice was 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray raised some eyebrows across the internet. We haven’t seen much of the pair together since the rumours began circulating. Bill was spotted at some of Kelis’ live performances supporting her throughout the spring and summer months.

Trolls didn’t hold back on poking fun at the “Got Your Money” hitmaker’s relationship. Some even suggested that Murray was the cameraman behind some of her more salacious bathing suit posts on IG. While the New York native did little to address the discourse surrounding her love life, she has continued to consistently show up with content for her followers, even amid rumours that she’s once again part of the singles club.

Kelis is a Single Lady Once Again

According to the US Sun, the chef was the one who decided to pull the plug on her whirlwind romance. “Kelis and Bill were — and still are — very fond of each other. Things just ran their course,” an inside dished to the outlet his week. “They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives,” the source additionally noted.

Elsewhere in the news, Kelis is feeling the love amid the ongoing Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. Alabama-born rap diva Flo Milli used her “Milkshake” beat to rap over for her “Hot Box” freestyle earlier this month, and fans are seriously loving it. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more music/pop culture news updates.

