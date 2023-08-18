Flo Milli Freestyles Over Kelis’ “Milkshake” In New “Hot Box” Video: Watch

There’s no one doing Hip-Hop 50 quite like Flo Milli.

Flo Milli continues to kill it. This summer, the Southern starlet has been consistently celebrating some of the biggest names in hip-hop as the genre turns 50 this year. Lil Wayne and Too Short are among those whose most famous songs (“A Milli” and “Blow The Whistle”) were reimagined by Flo in her fun and flirtatious fashion. This New Music Friday (August 18), she returned with another homage to one of the greats – Kelis – by rapping over her famous “Milkshake” beat for a track called “Hot Box.”

In the accompanying visual, we see the 23-year-old working a shift at her milkshake truck alongside friends who look slightly more appropriately dressed for the job than her. “He brought his b**ch to see me at Coachella / Stalking online, but in person, it’s wetter,” she rhymes over Kelis’ classic hit. “Keep pressing me, she must got a vendetta / Go ask your ni**a who’s sucking it better,” Milli confidently adds, making it clear she’s not one to fight over a man.

Flo Milli is in Her “Hot Box”

Prior to sharing today’s freestyle, the “In The Party” artist shared her “Fruit Loop” single earlier this month. When dropping off the music video shortly after that, Flo confirmed that her next LP, titled Fine Ho, Stay, is in the works. She preceded that with Ho, Why Is You Here? in 2020, and You Still Here, Ho? in 2022, both of which gave us many songs worth keeping in rotation for the foreseeable future.

Check out Flo Milli’s latest freestyle, “Hot Box,” on YouTube above. Which of the rap diva’s Hip-Hop 50 releases has been your favourite so far? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

He brought his b**ch to see me at Coachella
Stalking online, but in person it’s wetter
Keep pressing me, she must got a vendetta
Go ask your ni**a who’s sucking it better

