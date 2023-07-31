Flo Milli Looks Like A Snack In New “Fruit Loop” Music Video While Announcing Her Next Album

Flo Milli’s career trajectory may not look like Ice Spice’s. Still, the Alabama native is making moves in her own right. Her debut album, Ho, why is you here ? recently celebrated its third anniversary. To go along with that, the rising starlet has shared plans for her third studio LP – Fine Ho, Stay. As Pitchfork reports, the project has no official release date at this time. However, just knowing that Milli is back in the studio honing her craft is exciting news for hip-hop heads. From what we know so far, it’s likely to arrive before the summer ends, but we’ll wait for the “Not Friendly” hitmaker’s confirmation on that.

Her latest single, “Fruit Loop,” arrived to much applause last weekend. Days before dropping the track, Milli responded to backlash on social media for her pattern of jumping on popular beats previously used by other rappers. “Back in the day when artists jumped on each other’s beats, it was so cool and creative. When I do it y’all mad,” she tweeted. “Y’all do know it’s the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, right? Y’all know any one of your favourite artists wouldn’t be shit without the artist before them.” While the 23-year-old was obviously frustrated with the backlash, she promised to deliver original content shortly after, and we weren’t left disappointed.

Flo Milli Continues to Shine Bright

Now that “Fruit Loop” has had a chance to settle on DSPs, Milli returned on Monday (July 31) with an accompanying visual for the catchy song, and it finds her looking like a seriously tasty treat. She sports several costume changes throughout the video, many of them flaunting her recently enhanced chest.

Prior to feeding us her “Fruit Loop” this past New Music Friday (July 28), Flo Milli showed off her lyrical skills with a braggadocious freestyle over Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” beat. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

