- SongsSexyy Red And Neco Heartaway Drop New Visuals For Collab "City Girl"It is interesting to hear Sexyy before she blew up. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosFlo Milli Looks Like A Snack In New "Fruit Loop" Music Video While Announcing Her Next Album"Fine Ho, Stay" has no official release date at this time, but still, we're happy to know Milli has more music on the way.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosASAP Rocky Brings Out The Tank For New "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" Music VideoFlacko has fans more excited than ever for his "Don't Be Dumb" album.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosGunna Paces A Padded Cell With Clones In "idk nomore" Music VideoWhat's your favourite track from "a Gift & a Curse" so far?By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosTyler, The Creator Keeps It Simple In His "HEAVEN TO ME" Music Video: WatchThis marks the "Goblin" artist's fourth visual for last month's "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale." Which one is your favourite so far?By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosIce Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The "In Ha Mood" Music VideoThe New Yorker was planning to film a visual for her "Gangsta Boo" collab with Lil Tjay earlier this month, but plans suddenly changed following an arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- TVThe Weeknd & Amazon Prime Video Release "The Dawn FM Experience""The Dawn" isn't over yet, as shown in The Weeknd's new audio/visual venture.By Taiyo Coates
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. Releases "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" Short FilmBig K.R.I.T.'s "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" short film is something special. By Dominiq R.
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Twerks It Out In Sneak Peek Of "Girls In The Hood" VisualMegan Thee Stallion shared a little sneak peek of the visuals for her forthcoming single, "Girls In The Hood," dropping tonight at midnight.By Lynn S.
- NewsTekashi 6ix9ine Leads A Brigade Of Twerkers In "GOOBA" VideoTekashi 6ix9ine's new video doesn't look like it was filmed in his backyard.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDaBaby's "Find My Way" Music Video Has An Alternate EndingDaBaby shared a teaser of the alternate ending to the B.-Simone-starring music video for his new single, "Find My Way."By Lynn S.
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Tyga Hit The Sky In Their "Contact" VideoWiz Khalifa and Tyga float away in some hot air balloons in the colourful visuals for their freshly dropped "Contact" collaboration.By Lynn S.
- MusicUsher Teases Visuals For "Don't Waste My Time" With Ella MaiUsher gave fans a sneak peak of the upcoming music video for his Ella Mai collaboration, "Don't Waste My Time"By Lynn S.
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases Fans With Still From Brand New Music VideoAbel has something up his sleeves.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSelena Gomez Is Done Making Sexy Music Videos: "It's Not Really Necessary"Selena is leaving the explicit visuals behind.By Lynn S.
- NewsYoung Dolph & Key Glock Release Parody Visuals For "Baby Joker" SingleYoung Dolph, and his Paper Route Empire artist, Key Glock, channel the "Friday" movies for new visuals and song.By hnhh