ASAP Rocky Brings Out The Tank For New “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” Music Video

As he’s travelled across the globe with Rihanna over the past few months, fans have noticed ASAP Rocky keeping busy with various filming projects, despite a lack of new music from the 34-year-old. This past weekend, he delivered “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in collaboration with Pharrell Williams. Now that the song has had a moment to sink in, Rocky is back with the music video. He dropped off the footage on Tuesday (July 25). It finds the New York native riding through the streets in a massive tank, surrounded by similarly dressed figures.

The song was used in a Beats by Dre ad that finds ASAP leaving the comfortable confines of his home to go get diapers for his son, RZA, at Rih’s request. Elsewhere, it’s also sparked speculation that the happy couple secretly tied the knot without any fan fare. “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ ex*tic / My whip is ex*tic, my crib is a cottage,” Rocky raps over Skateboard P’s production, obviously talking about his Barbadian-born beauty.

ASAP Rocky Delivers His “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” Visual Ahead of New Album

Aside from the wedding rumours, the Testing hitmaker also suggested that he and the Bad Gal have a joint song on the way. Of course, he could also be referring to the second baby that they’re expecting together any week now with his bars. “Luxe balm up in my palm / New collab with my baby mom,” Rocky rhymes in the video above.

ASAP Rocky is obviously eager to finally share Don’t Be D*mb with the world. However, his excitement was overshadowed by rumours of beef between him, Ian Connor, and ASAP Bari this weekend. While performing his headlining set at Rolling Loud, the 34-year-old appeared to diss the embattled creatives. However, that drama has since been cleared up in the DMs. Read what Rocky said to Connor about the situation at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

