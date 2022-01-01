Ian Connor Confronts ASAP Rocky In The DMs, Says There’s “No Pressure” Between Them

After headlining the final night of Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday (July 23), all eyes are on 34-year-old ASAP Rocky. The soon-to-be father of two was expected to give the world a taste of his long-awaited Don’t Be D*mb album yesterday evening. However, we got way more than that. While performing a throwback favourite, “Telephone Calls,” he appeared to diss both ASAP Bari and Ian Connor. “Call up Young Lord ASAP Bari, he a b**ch / And that young boy, Ian Connor, he a b**ch,” Rocky seemingly rapped during his set.

As rumours of beef between the two continue to circulate online, Connor is setting the record straight. “F**k this about?” the embattled artist DM’d the New Yorker after hearing the news. “Bout nuttin,” Rocky responded. “[You probably] won’t believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t.” Obviously eager to get some clarification, Connor pressed ASAP to explain. He wrote “No Pressure” on a screenshot of their conversation shared to his Story this afternoon.

“They runnin wit dat, I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid-sentence. Listen closely, ‘He da shit,'” the “Fashion Killa” explained. “Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin’ but u know u good in my book. We ain’t on dat type of time.” After having his name cleared in private, Connor asked Rocky to consider sharing the truth with fans. “I look Brazy, even if it’s mistaken,” he insisted. “I been out here doing good, staying sucka free to minimal bullshit and now I’m all over the place for you taking shots at Bari. Instant karma maybe, but I can’t digg that.”

In the initial hours after ASAP Rocky wrapped up his Rolling Loud set, the internet was heavily focused on the shade he appeared to throw Travis Scott’s way. That’s obviously since been overshadowed by the situation with Bari and Connor, but still, some fans have expressed disdain at the rapper’s decision to seemingly refer to Rihanna as his “b**ch.” Read exactly what Rocky had to say last night at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

